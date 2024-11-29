Judo school head arrested for allegedly forcing soy sauce into boy’s mouth

The 32-year-old head of a judo school in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of assault for allegedly forcing soy sauce into the mouth of a 10-year-old boy last year.

According to police, the man, Yuta Ishino, has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “It was just a punishment game for entertainment. I didn't force the soy sauce into his mouth,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the incident occurred in the dining room of a guesthouse in Minamiboso City, Chiba Prefecture, at around 7:30 p.m. on May 5, 2023. Ishino made the boy lie face up on a tatami mat floor and poured soy sauce into his mouth while other children watched.

The boy spat the soy sauce out and was not injured.

Last month, the boy told his father who contacted police. Police began an investigation, including viewing video footage of the incident.

© Japan Today