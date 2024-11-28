 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Flowers are left near the site of a 2021 fatal accident in Oita, southwestern Japan, on Thursday. Image: KYODO
crime

Man gets 8 years for dangerous driving resulting in death after charge upgraded

1 Comment
OITA

A Japanese court sentenced a man to eight years in prison Thursday for causing a 2021 fatal accident, after the charge was changed from negligent driving resulting in death to the more serious dangerous driving causing death.

The 23-year-old defendant, who was 19 at the time, was traveling at 194 kilometers per hour when he plowed into a car turning right at an intersection on Feb 9, 2021, in Oita, southwestern Japan, killing a 50-year-old man, according to a ruling by the Oita District Court.

The court said the case met the criteria for "uncontrollably high speed" but it did not acknowledge the prosecutors' claim that the driver was trying to prevent the other car from turning right.

The ruling came after prosecutors upgraded the charge in December 2022 and sought a 12-year prison term.

The defendant's name was withheld by the court.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

We presume he is a Japanese criminal, which has been omitted from the article.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog