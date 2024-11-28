Man gets 8 years for dangerous driving resulting in death after charge upgraded

Flowers are left near the site of a 2021 fatal accident in Oita, southwestern Japan, on Thursday.

A Japanese court sentenced a man to eight years in prison Thursday for causing a 2021 fatal accident, after the charge was changed from negligent driving resulting in death to the more serious dangerous driving causing death.

The 23-year-old defendant, who was 19 at the time, was traveling at 194 kilometers per hour when he plowed into a car turning right at an intersection on Feb 9, 2021, in Oita, southwestern Japan, killing a 50-year-old man, according to a ruling by the Oita District Court.

The court said the case met the criteria for "uncontrollably high speed" but it did not acknowledge the prosecutors' claim that the driver was trying to prevent the other car from turning right.

The ruling came after prosecutors upgraded the charge in December 2022 and sought a 12-year prison term.

The defendant's name was withheld by the court.

© KYODO