Mother arrested for parental neglect resulting in death of 6-month-old daughter

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, have re-arrested a 21-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in the death of her six-month-old daughter in January.

According to police, Mikoto Toyoshima was initially arrested in February on suspicion of abandoning the body of her deceased daughter, Reia, in a bag in a closet at her home, NTV reported.

Police quoted Toyoshima, who was re-arrested on Tuesday on the parental neglect charge, as saying, "I knew my daughter had stopped drinking milk and was emaciated, but I didn't take her to the hospital because I was afraid I might be suspected of abuse.”

Police said the cause of Reia's death has not been determined.

Toyoshima lived with her daughter and a son who has been taken into protective custody.

