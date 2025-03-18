Mother arrested for parental neglect resulting in death of 6-month-old daughter

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, have re-arrested a 21-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in the death of her six-month-old daughter in January.
According to police, Mikoto Toyoshima was initially arrested in February on suspicion of abandoning the body of her deceased daughter, Reia, in a bag in a closet at her home, NTV reported.
Police quoted Toyoshima, who was re-arrested on Tuesday on the parental neglect charge, as saying, "I knew my daughter had stopped drinking milk and was emaciated, but I didn't take her to the hospital because I was afraid I might be suspected of abuse.”
Police said the cause of Reia's death has not been determined.
Toyoshima lived with her daughter and a son who has been taken into protective custody.© Japan Today
virusrex
Horrible tragedy, and as frequently the case the mother is terribly young and the father is apparently not in the picture. At least the son is still alive and hopefully can be raised in a better environment.