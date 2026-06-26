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Trio arrested for extorting cash from man leaving hotel with 16-year-old girl

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TOKYO

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of extortion after they confronted a man leaving a hotel with a 16-year-old girl and demanded money from him.

Police said Ren Saito, 22, and two others, aged 18 and 17, are suspected of accosting the man in his 30s as he left the hotel in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Aug 4, 2025, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl had invited the man — whom she met via social media — to the hotel.

After the pair left the hotel, one of the group, posing as the girl's boyfriend, confronted the man, demanding to know, "What are you doing with my girlfriend?" and steered him toward a nearby coffee shop.

Subsequently, Saito and the third suspect appeared, posing as individuals claiming to be knowledgeable about the law. They intimidated the man saying, "Generative AI research shows the settlement fee for non-consensual sexual intercourse is around 2 million yen," and forced him to sign a settlement agreement and pay 270,000 yen in cash.

Police said Saito has refused to speak until he consults with a lawyer.

The 16-year-old girl and the other minors have been referred to prosecutors.

Police believe the group repeatedly orchestrated "honey trap" schemes against men seeking paid sex, frequently rotating their members.

The girl would recruit men for prostitution via Instagram, go to a hotel with them, and engage in sexual acts. The scheme involved male accomplices — acting as her boyfriend — lying in wait for the men as they left the hotel.

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I have to say, it's well-deserved if he is looking to have sex with underage girls. I hope he is also prosecuted for statutory rape.

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