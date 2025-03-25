 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman found stabbed to death, man seriously wounded at bar in Nishitokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

A woman and her ex-husband were found bleeding from knife wounds at a bar in Nishitokyo City in Tokyo on Tuesday. The woman was confirmed dead at the scene, and the man is unconscious and in a critical condition.

According to police, a male employee of a nearby restaurant called 110 at around 4 a.m. to report that water was flowing out of the bar in the basement of a building, Kyodo News reported. When police arrived, the bar was locked from the inside.

The woman, in her 30s, had stab wounds to her face and chest and was confirmed dead at the scene. Police believe she was the bar manager. The man, who is in his 40s, had a stab wound to his neck.

A bloodstained fruit knife was found at the scene which is about 400 meters west of Hoya Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line.

In May last year, the woman's ex-husband crashed his car into the building where the bar is located and assaulted her, leading to his arrest, NHK reported.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Yet another violent, cowardly individual (definitely not fit to be called a "man") has murdered a woman for selfish reasons no doubt. A shame individuals like this cannot be locked away before they commit these violent crimes.

Rest in Peace to the poor woman.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Makes Code Quest Japan’s Most Dynamic Tech Camp?

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Shukugawa Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ in Japan: Women Dating Women

Savvy Tokyo