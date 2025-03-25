Woman found stabbed to death, man seriously wounded at bar in Nishitokyo

A woman and her ex-husband were found bleeding from knife wounds at a bar in Nishitokyo City in Tokyo on Tuesday. The woman was confirmed dead at the scene, and the man is unconscious and in a critical condition.

According to police, a male employee of a nearby restaurant called 110 at around 4 a.m. to report that water was flowing out of the bar in the basement of a building, Kyodo News reported. When police arrived, the bar was locked from the inside.

The woman, in her 30s, had stab wounds to her face and chest and was confirmed dead at the scene. Police believe she was the bar manager. The man, who is in his 40s, had a stab wound to his neck.

A bloodstained fruit knife was found at the scene which is about 400 meters west of Hoya Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line.

In May last year, the woman's ex-husband crashed his car into the building where the bar is located and assaulted her, leading to his arrest, NHK reported.

