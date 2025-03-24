Minitruck hits 4 children in Shizuoka Prefecture, killing one

Police investigate the site where a small truck drove into a group of elementary school children in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday.

A minitruck struck four children riding bicycles on a street in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday, killing one and injuring the others, one seriously. The 78-year-old driver was arrested, officials said.

The crash occurred at around 4:35 p.m. in the city of Hamamatsu. Officials said the two other children suffered no life-threatening injuries.

The Hamamatsu fire department said the children were elementary schoolgirls, aged under 10.

Police arrested the driver of a white minitruck, a farmer, for alleged negligence. Television footage showed the bicycles, with one crushed and mangled near the truck that apparently barreled into pedestrian space on the one-lane street and hit the children from behind.

The driver admitted to hitting and injuring the children but did not remember how it happened, according to the police.

Accidents caused by older drivers have been a concern in Japan. The government in recent years has stepped up a safety awareness campaign.

