Actor Toshiyuki Nishida, known for folksy charm, dies at 76

Toshiyuki Nishida, a prizewinning Japanese actor known for his unpretentious performances in numerous smash hit TV dramas and films, has died at his home in Tokyo, his office said Thursday. He was 76.

Nishida, a mainstay in the country's entertainment industry who also worked as a singer, attended a film event earlier this month, appearing to be in good health. His agency said Nishida "had a chronic heart condition, but he lived a normal daily life."

According to investigative sources, Nishida was found unresponsive in his bed Thursday, prompting his family to make an emergency call. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Nishida, a Fukushima Prefecture native who began his acting career in 1970, won best actor in the Japan Academy awards for his performances in blockbuster movies such as "The Silk Road" and "Gakko (A class to remember)."

He acted as a rank-and-file salaried worker who is more into fishing and family than his career in the popular film series "Tsuri Baka Nisshi (Fishing maniac's diary)," which began in 1988.

As a singer, he recorded the hit song "Moshimo Piano ga Hiketa Nara (If only I could play the piano)" in 1981.

