324 fines issued in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward in first month of anti-litter campaign

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo said Thursday that 324 fines for anti-littering were issued in the first month of a new campaign that began on June 1.

Under the system, ward patrol officers conduct 24-hour rounds and impose 2,000-yen fines on the spot for anyone caught littering.

The ward said violations were most frequent in areas such as Center-gai, TV Asahi reported. The majority of littering involved cigarette butts and plastic bottles, and the offenders were predominantly in their 20s, followed by those in their 30s.

Although some individuals initially refused, everyone has complied with the payment, ward officials said.

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