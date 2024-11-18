 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan confirms U.S. Space Force to launch unit in Tokyo in December

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and the United States have confirmed that the U.S. Space Force will launch a unit in Tokyo in December as planned, the Defense Ministry said, with the aim of strengthening bilateral deterrence capabilities.

The Japanese ministry said the arrangement was reaffirmed by Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin during their meeting on Sunday in Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern Territory.

The unit will be set up at Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo with a staff of about 10, as the United States boosts collaboration with its allies in the space domain, where competition with countries such as China and Russia is intensifying.

The main role of the unit will be to ensure smooth coordination with Japan, including the Space Operations Group of the Air Self-Defense Force. No new equipment is slated for installation as operations will utilize existing facilities at the base.

The establishment of the unit is expected to improve interoperability between Japan and the United States in the space sector and enhance the deterrence and response capabilities of the bilateral alliance, the Defense Ministry said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

No need for them to unpack as Trump will send them right back.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Why would Trump do that? His administration created that branch.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

trump Space Force is a joke and serve no purpose and that for many more years

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog