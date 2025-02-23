 Japan Today
Child’s bones, skull found along train tracks in Hyogo Prefecture

0 Comments
HYOGO

Several bones and a skull, believed to be the remains of a child, have been found along train tracks near Itami Station on the JR Fukuchiyama Line in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police and JR West, an employee at Itami Station reported to the police box in front of the station at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday that he had found something that looked like a human bone, NHK reported.

When police searched along the train tracks on the south side of the station, they found several human bones and a skull. The gender is unknown, but the size indicate that they are a child’s remains, police said.

The site where the bones were found is off-limits to the public. There is a fence in front of the tracks to prevent people from entering.

