 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Yusuke Ide
national

Demand for pet funerals stronger than ever in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese people now have more options than ever if they wish to have a funeral for, or with, their pet -- be it a dog, cat or even a bug.

Demand for joint burials with pets has grown in recent years despite religious prohibitions, with one pioneer company in Tokyo providing "with pet" graves since 2003.

Memorial Art Ohnoya Inc offers such graves in seven cemeteries in Japan and allows the remains of the pet to be interred even if it dies before the owner. The company has been contracted for its pet services around 1,500 times.

A man who began looking for a family grave site when his father died said he applied immediately upon finding the service as his family could not "contemplate being apart" from their dog, even after death.

"We respond to requests from those wanting to rest with their irreplaceable pets," said Yasunari Hakozaki from Ohnoya. "Some cemeteries also provide basins so that when people visit the grave with their pets, the pets can wash their feet."

Fuga, operator of tombstone retailer "Ishi no Miyabi," offers joint graves for owners and pets at its cemeteries in the cities of Kobe and Akashi in Hyogo Prefecture. It allows tombstones to be designed in line with the pet owners' wishes.

One example featured two cats in the middle of a circular tombstone. The animals' pictures were transferred onto a ceramic board, which is less likely to weather when outside.

At the Ai Pet Ceremony Amagasaki in Hyogo, people can bring their beetles and other insects personally or even send them by mail to have them buried. The facility provides memorial services once a month and notes that their deaths can help children learn about mortality.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

0 Comments
Login to comment

While many families in Japan struggle to bear the cost for funeral

.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2022/09/26/national/social-issues/funeral-costs/

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15036173

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20170801/p2a/00m/0na/018000c

.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Beware of Yami Baito: Shady Part-Time Jobs Targeting Foreigners and Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine: A 5 Step Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog