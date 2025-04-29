Demand for pet funerals stronger than ever in Japan

Japanese people now have more options than ever if they wish to have a funeral for, or with, their pet -- be it a dog, cat or even a bug.

Demand for joint burials with pets has grown in recent years despite religious prohibitions, with one pioneer company in Tokyo providing "with pet" graves since 2003.

Memorial Art Ohnoya Inc offers such graves in seven cemeteries in Japan and allows the remains of the pet to be interred even if it dies before the owner. The company has been contracted for its pet services around 1,500 times.

A man who began looking for a family grave site when his father died said he applied immediately upon finding the service as his family could not "contemplate being apart" from their dog, even after death.

"We respond to requests from those wanting to rest with their irreplaceable pets," said Yasunari Hakozaki from Ohnoya. "Some cemeteries also provide basins so that when people visit the grave with their pets, the pets can wash their feet."

Fuga, operator of tombstone retailer "Ishi no Miyabi," offers joint graves for owners and pets at its cemeteries in the cities of Kobe and Akashi in Hyogo Prefecture. It allows tombstones to be designed in line with the pet owners' wishes.

One example featured two cats in the middle of a circular tombstone. The animals' pictures were transferred onto a ceramic board, which is less likely to weather when outside.

At the Ai Pet Ceremony Amagasaki in Hyogo, people can bring their beetles and other insects personally or even send them by mail to have them buried. The facility provides memorial services once a month and notes that their deaths can help children learn about mortality.

