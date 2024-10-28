Developers begin cutting trees in Tokyo park that environmentalists want to protect

Protest leader Satoru Osawa, right, a Tokyo resident, speaks as environmentalists hold a rally near the Jingu Gaien park district of central Tokyo on Monday. Property developer Mitsui Fudosan began cutting trees as part of the redevelopment of the area. The banner reads, "Please don't destroy our park."

Tree-cutting began Monday in the Jingu Gaien park district of central Tokyo, a flashpoint for more than a year between environmentalists and real estate interests.

Developers led by real-estate company Mitsui Fudosan have a 10-year, multi-billion-dollar plan to build three skyscrapers on the coveted land and to raze a historical baseball stadium, replacing it with a new stadium.

A small group of protesters gathered Monday. They object to the destruction of trees in a city that lacks green space and is seeing many parks handed over to commercial interests.

The plan is backed by Tokyo Gov Yuiko Koike, who once was Japan’s environmental minister.

Mikiko Ishikawa, a university professor who protests against tree cutting stands right, as security guards stand in front of a gate of the Jingu Gaien park district in Tokyo. Image: AP/Hiro Komae

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.