 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Protest leader Satoru Osawa, right, a Tokyo resident, speaks as environmentalists hold a rally near the Jingu Gaien park district of central Tokyo on Monday. Property developer Mitsui Fudosan began cutting trees as part of the redevelopment of the area. The banner reads, "Please don't destroy our park." Image: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Developers begin cutting trees in Tokyo park that environmentalists want to protect

2 Comments
TOKYO

Tree-cutting began Monday in the Jingu Gaien park district of central Tokyo, a flashpoint for more than a year between environmentalists and real estate interests.

Developers led by real-estate company Mitsui Fudosan have a 10-year, multi-billion-dollar plan to build three skyscrapers on the coveted land and to raze a historical baseball stadium, replacing it with a new stadium.

A small group of protesters gathered Monday. They object to the destruction of trees in a city that lacks green space and is seeing many parks handed over to commercial interests.

The plan is backed by Tokyo Gov Yuiko Koike, who once was Japan’s environmental minister.

AP24302194398671.jpg
Mikiko Ishikawa, a university professor who protests against tree cutting stands right, as security guards stand in front of a gate of the Jingu Gaien park district in Tokyo. Image: AP/Hiro Komae
© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Another sad case of big business being able to run roughshod over anything and anybody. When will Japan realize that Tokyo doesn't need another ton of concrete structures but a livable space!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

What happened to Japan loves nature and all that?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The plan is backed by Tokyo Gov Yuiko Koike, who once was Japan’s environmental minister.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo