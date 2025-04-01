 Japan Today
Japan launches new disease control body for pandemics

TOKYO

The Japan Institute for Health Security, a new organization that will advise the government on major outbreaks of infectious diseases, was launched Tuesday following criticism over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The institute, modeled after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, combines the disease analysis, research and monitoring functions handled by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, with the treatment, clinical research and international cooperation overseen by the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.

The merging of the two entities is expected to enable the new body to respond comprehensively at each stage, from collecting data to health care provision.

The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for speedier decision-making, smooth coordination between government entities and municipal administrations, and better risk communication.

The crisis management headquarters within the organization will oversee information sharing between experts and the government while serving as the command center for information gathering and risk assessments of infectious diseases.

The secretariat of Disaster Medical Assistance Teams within the organization will enhance the teams' response to health crises.

