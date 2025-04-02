 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese bento chain slammed for 'no more rice' April Fool's joke

3 Comments
OSAKA

A Japanese franchise known for its bento boxed lunches has apologized after it posted an April Fool's joke saying it would no longer sell rice at its chains across the country.

Hokka Hokka Tei quickly faced backlash for causing confusion about whether its statement on X was actually a joke, as rice prices have jumped to record highs due to supply chain disruptions in the country.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the company posted on its account on X, "We will stop selling rice at all of our Hokka Hokka Tei stores across the country in view of the surging price of rice."

The post attached a hashtag to connote it was an April Fool, but the franchise was compelled to clarify in the afternoon the same day that its stores will continue to sell rice.

"The joke was too dark. We regret causing misunderstanding," a representative from the chain said.

The spike in prices is the result of a poor harvest in the summer of 2023 that reduced the amount of rice available for distribution the following year. A sharp climb in foreign tourists has also been cited as driving up rice consumption at restaurants.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

I think what they're really saying sorry for is that they're SORRY Japan's idea of “humor” is basically limited to a guy in a giant bowtie falling into a kiddie pool while screaming “EHHHH?!”

The fact that a harmless April Fool’s joke about rice triggered a nationwide corporate apology just proves that unless it involves whacky glasses, exaggerated reactions, or someone getting smacked on the head with a plastic hammer, I guess it’s simply not considered "funny" here.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Bit of a rubbish joke.

And, “A sharp climb in foreign tourists has also been cited as driving up rice consumption at restaurants.” Yeah, better to blame it on the ‘foreigners’ rather than factors such as climate change.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Silly American tradition. Eradicate it from Japan

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@Hercobolus.

Actually , it's French,and watch out for having a fish pinned onto your back.

Not many good jokes this year.

Perhaps the actual world is more foolish than ever?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Arima Onsen Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass 2025

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet in Japan: What To Look Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo