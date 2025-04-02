Japanese bento chain slammed for 'no more rice' April Fool's joke

A Japanese franchise known for its bento boxed lunches has apologized after it posted an April Fool's joke saying it would no longer sell rice at its chains across the country.

Hokka Hokka Tei quickly faced backlash for causing confusion about whether its statement on X was actually a joke, as rice prices have jumped to record highs due to supply chain disruptions in the country.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the company posted on its account on X, "We will stop selling rice at all of our Hokka Hokka Tei stores across the country in view of the surging price of rice."

The post attached a hashtag to connote it was an April Fool, but the franchise was compelled to clarify in the afternoon the same day that its stores will continue to sell rice.

"The joke was too dark. We regret causing misunderstanding," a representative from the chain said.

The spike in prices is the result of a poor harvest in the summer of 2023 that reduced the amount of rice available for distribution the following year. A sharp climb in foreign tourists has also been cited as driving up rice consumption at restaurants.

© KYODO