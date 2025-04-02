Japanese bento chain slammed for 'no more rice' April Fool's joke

A Japanese franchise known for its bento boxed lunches has apologized after it posted an April Fool's joke saying it would no longer sell rice at its chains across the country.
Hokka Hokka Tei quickly faced backlash for causing confusion about whether its statement on X was actually a joke, as rice prices have jumped to record highs due to supply chain disruptions in the country.
In the early hours of Tuesday, the company posted on its account on X, "We will stop selling rice at all of our Hokka Hokka Tei stores across the country in view of the surging price of rice."
The post attached a hashtag to connote it was an April Fool, but the franchise was compelled to clarify in the afternoon the same day that its stores will continue to sell rice.
"The joke was too dark. We regret causing misunderstanding," a representative from the chain said.
The spike in prices is the result of a poor harvest in the summer of 2023 that reduced the amount of rice available for distribution the following year. A sharp climb in foreign tourists has also been cited as driving up rice consumption at restaurants.© KYODO
Jay
I think what they're really saying sorry for is that they're SORRY Japan's idea of “humor” is basically limited to a guy in a giant bowtie falling into a kiddie pool while screaming “EHHHH?!”
The fact that a harmless April Fool’s joke about rice triggered a nationwide corporate apology just proves that unless it involves whacky glasses, exaggerated reactions, or someone getting smacked on the head with a plastic hammer, I guess it’s simply not considered "funny" here.
Newgirlintown
Bit of a rubbish joke.
And, “A sharp climb in foreign tourists has also been cited as driving up rice consumption at restaurants.” Yeah, better to blame it on the ‘foreigners’ rather than factors such as climate change.
Hercolobus
Silly American tradition. Eradicate it from Japan
Namahage
@Hercobolus.
Actually , it's French,and watch out for having a fish pinned onto your back.
Not many good jokes this year.
Perhaps the actual world is more foolish than ever?