 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Kako meets with Sao Paulo Gov Tarcisio de Freitas at the Bandeirantes Palace in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. Image: AP/Andre Penner
national

Princess Kako receives medal in Brazil

2 Comments
By SAO PAULO
MAURICIO SAVARESE

Japan's Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, received the highest order of Brazil's state of Sao Paulo on Friday during her 10-day 11-day trip to the South American nation. Her trip also marks the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko arrived on Thursday in Sao Paulo. She held appointments with members of the Japanese community on Friday and finished her schedule at a dinner with Governor Tarcisio de Freitas at the state government palace. She was awarded the Order of the Ipiranga at a closed ceremony.

ap25157579962287.jpeg
Princess Kako is welcomed to the Bunkyo Brazilian Society of Japanese Culture in Sao Paulo on Friday. Image: AP/Andre Penner

Princess Kako will visit another seven cities, including Rio de Janeiro and capital Brasilia, where she is expected to meet President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Speaking to de Freitas, she made reference to the first Japanese immigrants arriving in the city of Santos in 1908 after a gruesome trip through the seas. On the first day of her trip, she visited the memorial to pioneer Japanese immigrants at Sao Paulo's Ibirapuera Park.

“I felt that the immigrants made an enormous effort to adapt to Brazil, and still today are very active in different areas. The fact that Brazil sheltered the Japanese community made the connections between the two countries to become deeper,” the princess said.

Today, Brazil has the largest population of people of Japanese descent in the world, estimated at about 2.7 million. About half of those live in Sao Paulo state, official figures show.

Emperor Naruhito has no male children, which makes his brother Akishino, Princess Kako's father, the first successor in line. Japan's tradition does not allow women to take the throne.

Princess Mako, who is Princess Kako's older sister, was the last member of Japan's imperial family to visit Brazil. She traveled to 13 cities of the South American nation in 2018.

© 025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Seems like the UK isn't the only country with out of control honours.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

A medal for ...? Hanging around and smiling. What a shining light.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Sakurayama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog