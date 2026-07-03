Tokyo hospital says its baby hatch received 20 infants since opening last year

A hospital in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, said Thursday that 20 infants have been left in the baby hatch since it opened in March last year.

San-ikukai Hospital opened the baby hatch on March 31, 2025. It is designed to anonymously accept infants up to four weeks old whom their parents are unable to raise.

The hospital said most of the infants were left at the facility within 24 hours of birth.

Additionally, 20 women sought care under the "confidential birth" system — where the mother reveals her identity only to designated staff — and seven of them gave birth.

The baby hatch at San-ikukai Hospital is the second to be set up in Japan. The first one, “Konotori no Yurikago” (stork’s cradle), was opened by Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto City in 2007. As of last year, about 170 abandoned infants have been placed in its care.

San-ikukai Hospital is operated by a social welfare corporation which runs 16 medical facilities in the Kanto region. It has obstetrics and pediatrics departments, and is also designated as a Tokyo Regional Perinatal Maternal and Child Medical Center.

According to San-ikukai, a special room is set up on the first floor of a ward as a place to leave babies in a basket.

The hospital will take care of the babies for a certain period of time, and then the child consultation center will take the lead in connecting them to infant homes or foster parents.

The need for a baby hatch in Tokyo has been growing for several years in response to an increase in unwanted pregnancies from women suffering from poverty or abuse, as well as cases of abandoned babies.

© Japan Today