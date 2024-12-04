 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

U.S. Space Force launches Tokyo unit to bolster deterrence

0 Comments
TOKYO

The U.S. Space Force on Wednesday launched a unit at Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo, with the aim of strengthening space defense and bilateral deterrence capabilities.

During the activation ceremony at the U.S. base, Brig Gen Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, said as countries like North Korea, Russia and China threaten the stability of the Indo-Pacific region, "U.S. Space Forces Japan will serve as the focal point for deepening collaboration and synchronization between the United States and Japan in national security."

The new unit is expected to enhance Japan's space surveillance and missile warning capabilities by providing advice and expertise, while ensuring smooth coordination with the Japanese side, including the Space Operations Group of the Air Self-Defense Force.

"It cannot be understated, our space capabilities will help deter adversary aggression" and help protect the allied forces, Col Ryan Laughton, commander of U.S. Space Forces Japan, said at the ceremony.

As part of a bilateral space cooperation initiative, a constellation of Japan's geographic positioning satellites will host U.S. space sensors capable of gathering data and intelligence, the two governments said.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin affirmed the unit's establishment during their meeting last month in Australia.

In South Korea, another U.S. security ally facing military threat from North Korea, U.S. Space Forces Korea was activated in December 2022.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

It just an office room with 10 staffs but it will really cool in media since it has word "Space" on it.

https://jen.jiji.com/jc/eng?g=eco&k=2024111700481

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Aisekiya: Japanese Tinder in Real Life

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog