U.S. Space Force launches Tokyo unit to bolster deterrence

The U.S. Space Force on Wednesday launched a unit at Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo, with the aim of strengthening space defense and bilateral deterrence capabilities.

During the activation ceremony at the U.S. base, Brig Gen Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, said as countries like North Korea, Russia and China threaten the stability of the Indo-Pacific region, "U.S. Space Forces Japan will serve as the focal point for deepening collaboration and synchronization between the United States and Japan in national security."

The new unit is expected to enhance Japan's space surveillance and missile warning capabilities by providing advice and expertise, while ensuring smooth coordination with the Japanese side, including the Space Operations Group of the Air Self-Defense Force.

"It cannot be understated, our space capabilities will help deter adversary aggression" and help protect the allied forces, Col Ryan Laughton, commander of U.S. Space Forces Japan, said at the ceremony.

As part of a bilateral space cooperation initiative, a constellation of Japan's geographic positioning satellites will host U.S. space sensors capable of gathering data and intelligence, the two governments said.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin affirmed the unit's establishment during their meeting last month in Australia.

In South Korea, another U.S. security ally facing military threat from North Korea, U.S. Space Forces Korea was activated in December 2022.

