Japan sake-brewing added to UNESCO intangible heritage

Takehiro Kano, Japan's ambassador to UNESCO, reacts after the traditional Japanese brewing of sake was named Intangible Cultural Heritage during an UNESCO World Heritage Convention in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Wednesday.

Traditional Japanese knowledge and skills used in the production of sake and shochu distilled spirits were approved on Wednesday for addition to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a committee of the U.N. cultural body said.

Traditional sake brewing is an ancient technique for fermenting rice and other ingredients using koji mold. It is a unique production method in which multiple fermentation progresses simultaneously in one vessel.

The approval marks Japan's 23rd entry on the list after an advisory panel to the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recommended its listing in November, citing its important cultural presence in Japanese society.

The panel said that sake-brewing is essential for traditional Japanese events, such as rituals and weddings, contributing to the unity of local communities.

With the listing, sake brewers are aiming to expand exports, revitalize local economies and pass down traditional skills to the next generations amid shrinking domestic consumption.

Among alcohol produced with traditional brewing are sake, shochu, awamori, as well as mirin sweet cooking rice wine.

Awamori, produced in Okinawa Prefecture, is regarded as Japan's oldest distilled spirit, dating back around 600 years with its traditional production method inherited from the Ryukyu Kingdom that was annexed by Japan in 1879.

The formal approval at UNESCO's intergovernmental committee session in Asuncion, Paraguay, came after the Japanese government nominated sake-making in 2022 for listing.

Among the already-listed Japanese intangible heritage are the performing arts of noh and kabuki and washoku traditional cuisine.

Tokyo is also seeking to have shodo calligraphy listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2026 when the U.N. body holds its biennial screening of nominations.

