 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A general view of the parliament building in Tokyo
A general view of the Diet building in Tokyo Image: REUTERS file
politics

What to expect as Japan prepares for Oct 27 election

0 Comments
By Sakura Murakami
TOKYO

Japan's incoming prime minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday he plans to hold a general election on Oct 27.

Here is what to expect in the following weeks as Ishiba seeks to hold on to his party's lower house majority and solidify his position atop a scandal-plagued party.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Ishiba's victory in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race last week virtually assures that he be officially voted in as Japan's next prime minister during a special parliamentary session on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old is hoping to capitalize on his current wave of popularity to revive a party that has seen its public ratings drop in recent months over a series of scandals that partly forced his predecessor, Fumio Kishida, to resign.

WHEN WILL THE ELECTION BE?

Ishiba said the snap election would be held on Oct 27, with a ruling party executive saying earlier on Monday that the new leader would dissolve parliament on Oct 9.

Official campaigning must run for a minimum of 12 days before the election.

The upper house will continue its term as it cannot be dissolved, with the next term finishing in July 2025.

WHICH PARTIES ARE THE MAIN CONTENDERS?

The LDP, which has ruled Japan for almost all of the post-war era, currently holds 258 of 465 seats in the lower house.

Although the LDP saw its popularity hit a low of 25.5% in June – the lowest since it regained power in 2012 – it remains the most popular party in a fragmented political landscape.

Some 31.3% of respondents said they support the party, according to a poll by public broadcaster NHK conducted early September.

The main opposition is the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which currently hold 99 seats. Its current approval rating stands at 6.6%.

The conservative Japan Innovation Party, which has a stronghold in the Western city of Osaka, currently holds 45 seats, while the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito has 32.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THE ELECTION?

The focus is whether the LDP will win the 233 seats needed to keep a lower-house majority by itself.

Winning an additional 28 seats would help put the coalition past the 261 seats of an "absolute stable majority", a level that would ensure control over parliamentary committees, making it easier to push through bills.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs Outside the Big Cities of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog