Prices of 3,000 products to rise from Tuesday; postal rates also going up

The retail prices of about 3,000 food and drink items will rise from Tuesday. Postal rates will also increase.

According to Teikoku Databank, the price increases are mainly due to higher costs of imported raw materials, the weak yen and higher transportation rates.

Asahi Soft Drinks will increase the prices of over 90% of its products, including Mitsuya Cider and Calpis Water, by 4% to 23%. Ito En will increase the prices of 207 items, including Oi Ocha and Healthy Mineral Barley Tea, by 2% to 36%.

Koike-ya will raise prices of potato chips and other snacks by 4 to 14%.

Japan Post said postage rates for letters will rise from the current 84 yen to 110 yen, and the postcard rate from the current 63 yen to 85 yen.

Letter Pack Lite will increase from 370 yen to 430 yen, and Letter Pack Plus will increase from 520 yen to 600 yen. This will be the first across-the-board price increase for mail since 1994, excluding the consumption tax hike.

Japan Post says the rate increases come as the number of mail items has been decreasing due to advances in digitalization and other factors.

The last major hikes were on April 1 when prices of more than 2,800 food and drink items went up.

Incoming Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, after being elected ruling Liberal Democratic Party president on Friday, said at a news conference that he would take steps to boost wages to cushion the blow to households from rising consumer prices.

