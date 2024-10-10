 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel Image: AP file
politics

U.S. envoy to Japan proposes NATO-like economic group to repel China

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The United States and its allies should form a coalition that can be a sort of NATO to counter China's economic coercion with a unified stance, Washington's envoy to Japan said in an opinion piece published Wednesday.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in an article for The Wall Street Journal that the administration of President Joe Biden has succeeded in expanding multilateral security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region and now is the time to consider adding new economic measures against China.

One idea could be such a trade-defense coalition, Emanuel said, and for that to be effective, he suggested it "would need the economic equivalent of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Article 5 -- an attack on one is an attack on all -- at its core."

Emanuel said countries such as Australia, which had to grapple with higher tariffs imposed by China after calling for an independent probe into the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, have provided valuable lessons.

He suggested the importance of like-minded countries working even more closely, given that Australia curbed its economic reliance on China by expanding exports to other markets with the help of its network of allies and making it possible for Canberra to eventually force Beijing to back down.

He said the United States "must now further integrate economic statecraft into its wider strategic latticework architecture."

His proposals come as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's idea of creating a NATO-like collective defense architecture in Asia has grabbed headlines.

The ambassador, known for his tough stance on China, was chief of staff to former President Barack Obama between 2009 and 2010, and speculation is rife that he will assume a key post if Vice President Kamala Harris wins November's presidential election.

While acknowledging the need to better deal with growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia, many officials in Tokyo and Washington, as well as in other Asian capitals, view Ishiba's concept as unrealistic.

Ishiba has also played down the idea since becoming Japan's prime minister on Oct 1.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

There should definitely be a million analysts going over the data on China's activities. No Chinese loan should be a secret to the US.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Spot on!

China is to Asia what Russia is to Europe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Israel's man in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yasui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Sign Up for the GaijinPot Expo 2024

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo