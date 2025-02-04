J.League sets stringent policy on slander, harassment

The J.League on Monday set a stern policy against slander and harassment of team members and referees, stating that such matters will be dealt with rigorously, including potential legal action.

Last October, J1 newcomers Machida Zelvia filed a complaint to the Tokyo District Court after their players and staff members were subjected to continuous malicious online abuse, calling for those who posted the comments to be penalized on defamation and other charges.

"Each club and the J.League will unite and take a resolute stance" against illegal or unjust behaviors, the league said.

Physical or mental attacks, coercive words or actions, breach of privacy and slanders on social media or the internet were among the actions listed to fall under that category.

The league said it will hold lectures for its staff to gain knowledge on harassment by customers and ways to handle it.

Racial discrimination during matches will be dealt with by stopping, suspending or abandoning the match pursuant to the FIFA procedure, said the league.

