Trump vows 'seamless' experience for 2026 World Cup fans

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump's White House Task Force on the 2026 World Cup

soccer

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all fans from across the globe would be welcome at the 2026 World Cup despite concerns over his border crackdown impacting the tournament.

Trump, who has appointed himself chairman of the White House task force for the tournament, said visitors to the United States could expect a "seamless" experience.

The United States is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with neighboring Canada and Mexico.

"We can't wait to welcome soccer fans from all over the globe," Trump said at a White House briefing alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"Every part of the U.S. government will be working to ensure that these events are safe and successful, and those traveling to America to watch the competition have a seamless experience during every part of their visit."

Foreign traveler arrivals in the United States are expected to decline by 5.1 percent in 2025, according to one recent study by Tourism Economics.

The World Tourism Forum Institute has said a mix of stringent U.S. immigration policies and global political tensions could "significantly affect" international arrivals.

Vice President JD Vance, the vice-chair of the World Cup task force, said while foreign visitors would be welcome they would have to leave at the end of the tournament.

"I know we'll have visitors, probably from close to 100 countries. We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the games," Vance told Tuesday's briefing. "But when the time is up, they'll have to go home."

Infantino, the president of soccer's world governing body, said his organization had "full and entire" confidence in the Trump administration to help deliver a successful tournament.

"The entire world will focus on the United States of America, and America welcomes the world," Infantino told the meeting. "Everyone who wants to come here to enjoy, to have fun, to celebrate the game will be able to do that.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said U.S. officials were using next month's FIFA Club World Cup as a testing ground for the World Cup, stating that the U.S. expected two million overseas visitors.

"We're processing those travel documents and visa applications already ... that is obviously going to be a precursor to what we can do next year for the World Cup as well," Noem said. "It is all being facilitated."

Trump meanwhile said he was confident of working closely with Canada and Mexico despite his broiling trade disputes with the two World Cup co-hosts.

"I don't see any tension either," Trump said, shortly after meeting Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. "We get along very well with both."

© 2025 AFP