AI filling customer service roles in Japan amid labor shortage

A range of Japanese companies have recently begun using artificial intelligence to fill necessary customer service roles, demonstrating proficiency in more complex situations, as the country struggles with a labor shortage.

Ridgelinez Ltd, a Fujitsu Ltd subsidiary, and a subsidiary of car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co began joint trials in August of AI assistant "Rachel." She can recommend products based on the type of service a customer needs, car models and available stock.

The AI, provided by Tokyo-based Couger Inc, helps ease the workload of car salespeople, who must possess extensive knowledge, as different cars often require specific parts.

"Humans are still needed for replacing parts, but AI assist by recommending products," a Ridgelinez official said. "Humans can focus on more advanced tasks."

Oki Electric Industry Co and Kyushu Railway Co have also begun trialing a trilingual AI assistant who speaks Japanese, English and Chinese, providing passengers with station map guidance and assisting with transfers.

Tokyo-based startup Sapeet Co invented an AI that can be used to train staff on customer service. It was implemented at a jewelry store in July.

It demonstrates high-performing salespeople's skills in customer interactions and imitates conversation with customers for staff training.

© KYODO