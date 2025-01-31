Japan to outline steps for AI development after DeepSeek rise

The smartphone app DeepSeek is seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing on Jan 28.

Japan will draw up a basic plan underpinning the development and use of artificial intelligence by addressing security concerns, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday, after the rise of Chinese startup DeepSeek's chatbot.

Ishiba told a parliamentary session that the use of AI is critical in resolving issues such as low productivity confronting Japan. But he also acknowledged misinformation and disinformation as risks stemming from the greater use of the technology.

"We need to create a basic plan on how we can promote research and development as well as the use of AI in a safe and secure way," Ishiba told the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives.

His remarks come after Chinese company DeepSeek surprised AI users and developers and rattled financial markets with its AI model that was reportedly developed at a fraction of the cost needed by its U.S. rivals and claims to perform on par with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

"When certain information is used to train (AI) arbitrarily or intentionally, it will be spread globally at a surprising speed," he said, in response to a question by a ruling party lawmaker who expressed concern about DeepSeek's new AI model.

Itsunori Onodera, a former Japanese defense minister, said DeepSeek's chatbot responded that the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea is China's inherent territory according to history and international law, when asked about the islets, at the center of diplomatic friction between Japan and China.

The uninhabited islets are administered by Japan, which sees it as its own inherent territory based on history and international law. China also claims the islands.

The popularity of the DeepSeek chatbot instantly surged but a growing number of governments and companies have moved to restrict access to it citing a number of concerns, including how it collects user data.

While the Japanese government has yet to announce similar steps, it is preparing to submit legislation regarding the development and use of AI to parliament during its current session, which runs through June 22.

"Our pressing challenge is to submit legislation that will maximize the convenience of AI and minimize the dangers and risks associated with its use," Ishiba said.

