China adviser pushes to lower legal marriage age to 18 to boost birthrate

A Chinese national political adviser has recommended lowering the legal age for marriage to 18 to boost fertility chances in the face of a declining population and "unleash reproductive potential", a state-backed newspaper said on Tuesday.

Chen Songxi, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told the Global Times that he plans to submit a proposal on completely relaxing restrictions on childbirth in China and establish an "incentive system" for marriage and childbirth.

Chen's comments come ahead of China’s annual parliamentary meeting next week where officials are expected to announce measures to offset the country's declining population.

The legal age for marriage in China is 22 for men and 20 for women, amongst the highest in the world, compared with most developed countries where the legal marriage age is 18.

Chen said China's legal marriage age should be lowered to 18 "to increase the fertility population base and unleash reproductive potential."

It is to be consistent with international norms, Chen said.

China's population fell for a third consecutive year in 2024, as marriages plummeted by a fifth, the biggest drop on record, despite efforts by authorities to encourage young couples to wed and have children.

Much of China's demographic downturn is the result of its one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015. Couples have been allowed to have up to three children since 2021.

Chen said China should remove restrictions on the number of children a family can have to meet the "urgent needs of population development in the new era".

However a rising number of people are opting to not have children, put off by the high cost of childcare or an unwillingness to marry or put their careers on hold.

Authorities have tried to roll out incentives and measures to boost baby making including expanding maternity leave, financial and tax benefits for having children, as well as housing subsidies.

But China is one of the world's most expensive places to bring up a child, relative to its GDP per capita, a prominent Chinese think tank said last year, detailing the time and opportunity cost for women who give birth.

CPPCC, a largely ceremonial advisory body, meets in parallel with parliament. It is made up of business magnates, artists, monks, non-communists and other representatives of broader society, but has no legislative power.

