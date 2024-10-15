 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A mound of dirt is piled up near a structure on the road of the Gyeongui Line in the northern area of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), separating the two Koreas, in this picture taken from Paju
A mound of dirt is piled up near a structure on the road of the Gyeongui Line in the northern area of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), separating the two Koreas, in this picture taken from Paju, South Korea, October 14, 2024. Yonhap/via REUTERS Image: Reuters/YONHAP NEWS AGENCY
world

North Korea blows up parts of inter-Korean road on its side of border, Seoul says

1 Comment
SEOUL

North Korea has blown up sections of an inter-Korean road on its side of the heavily militarized border between the two Koreas, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday.

At around midday, some parts of the road north of the military demarcation line dividing the countries were blown up, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message sent to media.

South Korea's military had ramped up surveillance and its readiness in response, it said. Seoul had warned on Monday that Pyongyang was getting ready to blow up the roads.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been increasing amid an escalating war of words after the North accused its rival of sending drones over the country's capital Pyongyang.

North Korea on Friday said the drones had scattered a "huge number" of anti-North leaflets over the city, in what it called political and military provocation that could lead to armed conflict.

A spokesman for the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff declined on Monday to answer questions over whether the South Korean military or civilians had flown the alleged drones.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had overseen on Monday a meeting with defense and security officials to discuss how to respond to the "enemy's serious provocation that violated the sovereignty of the DPRK", state media KCNA reported.DPRK is short for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Was that road used at all? Reminds me of his sister blowing up the building for Korean communication for show.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They just shot themselves in the foot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel