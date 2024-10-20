 Japan Today
The summit is the biggest in Russia since the Ukraine conflict began Image: POOL/AFP/File
world

Putin seeks to rival Western power with high-profile summit

14 Comments
MOSCOW

Two dozen world leaders will meet in Russia this week for a summit of the BRICS group, an alliance of emerging economies that the Kremlin hopes will challenge Western "hegemony".

The summit will be the biggest in Russia since the Ukraine conflict began and comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to show Western attempts to isolate Moscow over the two-and-a-half-year offensive have failed.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are scheduled to join the event in the city of Kazan from October 22 to 24.

Russia has said it is expecting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Moscow has made expanding the BRICS group -- an acronym for core members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- a pillar of its foreign policy.

The main issues on the agenda include Putin's idea for a BRICS-led payment system to rival SWIFT, an international financial network that Russian banks were cut off from in 2022, as well as the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The Kremlin has touted the gathering as a diplomatic triumph that will help it build an alliance able to challenge Western "hegemony".

The United States has dismissed the idea that BRICS could become a "geopolitical rival" but has expressed concern about Moscow flexing its diplomatic muscle as the Ukraine conflict rages.

Moscow has been steadily advancing on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine this year while strengthening its ties with China, Iran and North Korea -- three of Washington's adversaries.

By gathering BRICS in Kazan, the Kremlin "aims to show that not only is Russia not isolated, it has partners and allies," Moscow-based political analyst Konstantin Kalachev told AFP.

Putin was declared wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2023 over the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, and abandoned plans to attend the previous summit in ICC member South Africa.

This time round, the Kremlin wants to show an "alternative to Western pressure... and that the multipolar world is a reality," Kalachev said, referring to Moscow's efforts to shift power away from the West to other regions.

Putin has repeatedly accused the West of "provoking" Russia into sending troops into Ukraine, rejecting the idea his offensive is an imperial-style land grab -- despite Moscow seizing four Ukrainian regions and claiming them as its own.

The Kremlin has said it wants global affairs to be guided by international law, "not on rules that are set by individual states, namely the United States."

"We believe that BRICS is a prototype of multipolarity, a structure uniting the Southern and Eastern hemispheres on the principles of sovereignty and respect for each other," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"What BRICS is doing is gradually -- brick by brick -- building a bridge to a more democratic and just world order," he added.

The West believes Russia is using the group to expand its influence and promote its own narratives about the Ukraine conflict.

Presenting his "victory plan" to lawmakers this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned other countries could feel emboldened if Putin wins on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"If Putin achieves his crazy goals -- geopolitical, military, ideological and economic -- it will create an overwhelming impression among other potential aggressors, particularly in the West, Indo-Pacific and Africa, that wars of aggression could be beneficial for them as well," he said.

Starting with four members when it was established in 2009, BRICS has since expanded to include several other emerging nations such as South Africa, Egypt and Iran.

Turkey, a NATO member with complex ties to both Moscow and the West, announced in early September that it also wanted to join the bloc.

According to Ushakov, all BRICS members will be represented in Kazan by their leaders, except Saudi Arabia, which will send its foreign minister.

The absence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom's de facto leader, has fuelled speculation about disagreement between two of the world's biggest energy heavyweights.

"It is clear that the Kremlin wanted to see the Crown Prince," Kalachev said, but added that on the whole, "everything is going rather well for the Kremlin."

Still the shortest pole in the world.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres

He should know better than to visit a war criming state.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Putin has repeatedly accused the West of "provoking" Russia into sending troops into Ukraine, rejecting the idea his offensive is an imperial-style land grab -- despite Moscow seizing four Ukrainian regions and claiming them as its own.

What a clown.

The Kremlin has said it wants global affairs to be guided by international law, "not on rules that are set by individual states, namely the United States."

International law russia can break?

"We believe that BRICS is a prototype of multipolarity, a structure uniting the Southern and Eastern hemispheres on the principles of sovereignty and respect for each other," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

BRICS is an investment club, nothing more.

"What BRICS is doing is gradually -- brick by brick -- building a bridge to a more democratic and just world order," he added.

Where democracy can mean as little as you want it to mean, presumably.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Two dozen world leaders will meet in Russia this week for a summit of the BRICS group, an alliance of emerging economies that the Kremlin hopes will challenge Western "hegemony".

Nope. It won't.

President Vladimir Putin seeks to show Western attempts to isolate Moscow over the two-and-a-half-year offensive have failed.

Nobody would be trying to isolate Putin if he wasn't such a war monger.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Putin has repeatedly accused the West of "provoking" Russia into sending troops into Ukraine, rejecting the idea his offensive is an imperial-style land grab -- despite Moscow seizing four Ukrainian regions and claiming them as its own.

Well, Putin has a valid point, and this is an opinion article and not news. Anybody who writes something as simplistic as this either does not know any history or has an agenda.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Good to see Moscow standing tall for public decency and equality between decent sovereign nations as the world inevitably transitions from a unipolar "rules-based-order" hypocrisy to a multipolar mutual era of global cooperation and engagement.

Certain quarters object to their unilateral hegemony being undermined. Stuff them.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Well, Putin has a valid point, and this is an opinion article and not news. Anybody who writes something as simplistic as this either does not know any history or has an agenda.

Thinking that Putin was 'provoked' or 'lured' or 'forced' into invading Ukraine by the West is the product of a feeble Vatnik mind.

He'd invaded it twice before and considers the whole country to be part of Russia. Hence his annexations.

If you believe Putin then you are a sucker and a fool.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

ZaphodToday 04:39 pm JST

Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations,

Javelins and training are not an armed attack in this world.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Positive to also see the UN visiting and onboard with multipolar engagement. Also important to observe said organization recognizes Russian sovereignty over all lands/islands pre-2014. Their own geospatial/mapping agency attests to this fact.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

JJEToday 04:47 pm JST

Good to see Moscow standing tall for public decency and equality between decent sovereign nations as the world inevitably transitions from a unipolar "rules-based-order" hypocrisy to a multipolar mutual era of global cooperation and engagement.

The "public decency" of violating the UN charter and three other treaties at will apparently.

Also important to observe said organization recognizes Russian sovereignty over all lands/islands pre-2014. Their own geospatial/mapping agency attests to this fact.

Also important to observe that many of russia's disgraces are highlighted on the very same page, including the russian disgrace in Ukraine.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

When this conflict is settled in the future, inevitably the same UN agency will move lines on the map, consistent with an expanded Russia. This will be one the conditions for resolving the limited ground operation.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

JJEToday 04:58 pm JST

When this conflict is settled in the future, inevitably the same UN agency will move lines on the map, consistent with an expanded Russia. This will be one the conditions for resolving the limited ground operation.

Unlimited russians into the ground I guess.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres

He should know better than to visit a war criming state.

The country the UN headquarters is located in is a much greater war criminal.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Javelins and training were a serious violation of the Minsk Agreements. However, that is water under the bridge: future neutral-buffer west Ukraine need not worry about such things.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

