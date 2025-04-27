 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump Deportations Lawsuits
FILE - Venezuelan migrants board a plane heading back to their home country from Harlingen, Texas, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez, File)
world

U.S. judge temporarily stops west Texas immigrant deportations under Alien Enemies Act

1 Comment
By JOHN RABY
EL PASO

A federal judge in west Texas joined other courts in temporarily blocking the deportations of Venezuelan immigrants under an 18th-century wartime law known as the Alien Enemies Act.

U.S. District Judge David Briones in El Paso, Texas, issued the ruling Friday while he ordered the release of a couple accused of being members of a Venezuelan criminal gang. Briones wrote that government lawyers “have not demonstrated they have any lawful basis" to continue detaining the couple on a suspected alien enemy violation.

A message left with an attorney for the couple wasn’t immediately returned Saturday.

The couple is accused of being part of Tren de Aragua, which the Trump administration has designated a foreign terrorist organization. Trump has invoked the Alien Enemies Act from 1798 that lets the president deport noncitizens 14 years or older who are from a country with which the U.S. is at war.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked, for now, the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under the act. The high court also ruled anyone being deported under Trump's declaration deserved a hearing in federal court first and are given “a reasonable time” to contest their pending removals.

Briones' ruling applies only to Venezuelan immigrants in federal custody in his judicial district. Federal judges in Colorado, south Texas and New York previously issued similar rulings. Briones ordered the government to give a 21-day notice before attempting to remove anyone in west Texas — in contrast to the 12 hours that the government contends is sufficient.

The El Paso case comes as the Trump administration and local authorities clash over the president’s sweeping immigration crackdown. Briones' ruling occurred the same day as the FBI’s arrest of a Milwaukee judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities.

Briones, who was nominated to the court in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, said that “due process requirements for the removal of noncitizens are long established” under the Immigration and Nationality Act as well as previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

“There is no doubt the Executive Branch’s unprecedented peacetime use of wartime power has caused chaos and uncertainty for individual petitions as well as the judicial branch in how to manage and evaluate the Executive’s claims of Tren de Aragua membership, and the invocation of the Alien Enemies Act as a whole,” Briones wrote.

The couple, Julio Cesar Sanchez Puentes and Luddis Norelia Sanchez Garcia, was granted temporary protected status after entering the United States from Mexico in October 2022. They were notified that their status was terminated on April 1.

They were arrested April 16 at the El Paso airport as the couple prepared to return to their home in Washington, D.C., where they live with their three children. They had flown to Texas for an April 14 pretrial hearing related to removal proceedings. That case was continued until June 23, and the couple was allowed to remain free on bail, according to court documents.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

1 Comment
Login to comment

Keep sending up judgements until we get some action from the Supreme Court.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Keep sending up judgements until we get some action from the Supreme Court.

And once they put these activist judges on ice he can resume the deportations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo