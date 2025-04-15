 Japan Today
Ryoko Hirosue walks on the red carpet at the Tokyo International Film Festival in 2022. Image: Dick Thomas Johnson/Wikipedia
crime

Actress Ryoko Hirosue released from custody after alleged hospital assault

2 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue was released from custody on Wednesday, her office said on her official website, after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a nurse at a central Japan hospital following a traffic accident.

Prosecutors released the 44-year-old without indicting her but will continue to investigate, with Hirosue cooperating on a voluntary basis. Hirosue reached a settlement with the nurse, according to an investigative source.

No alcohol or illicit drugs were detected in Hirosue's system after tests by police in Shizuoka Prefecture, the office said in a statement, adding she has shown signs of emotional instability and will undergo treatment.

Her representatives also apologized to the nurse and other parties affected, saying Hirosue commits to meeting her responsibilities in the future.

The actor, who sustained minor injuries in the expressway collision on April 7, was brought to the hospital in Shimada. There, she allegedly kicked a female nurse multiple times and scratched her arm after the nurse sought to prevent her from wandering around.

Police visited her home in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward last Thursday to search for information related to a potential charge of dangerous driving causing injury.

Hirosue rear-ended a truck on the Shin-Tomei Expressway while driving with a male passenger who suffered a fracture. The truck driver was uninjured.

According to a statement posted earlier on her website, the incident with the nurse occurred after the accident "left her in a panic."

Hirosue, who rose to fame in the 1990s, appeared in a string of TV dramas such as "Beach Boys" and starred in films including the Oscar-winning "Departures."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Hirosue reached a settlement with the nurse,.......

Just as I predicted.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This lunatic still needs to be watched closely.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

