Saitama City police officers gather Tuesday morning at the area where a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death on Monday night in Sakura Ward. Image: KYODO
crime

Teenage girl fatally stabbed near entrance to apartment building; suspect arrested

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old girl at the entrance to her apartment building on Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 8 p.m. at the building in Sakura Ward, about 2 km west of JR Minamiyono Station, NHK reported.

Police received a call from someone at the apartment building saying that a young girl had been beaten and stabbed near the first-floor entrance. The victim was identified as Reina Tegara, who was a high school student. She was taken to hospital, but confirmed dead about an hour later.

The suspect turned himself in at a koban (police box) one kilometer away at 8:30 p.m. Police said there was blood on his clothes and that both his hands were bleeding. Police said they don't yet know whether he and the victim knew each other.

At this rate the crime rate will turn into one of those European stabbing capitals.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

