Teenage girl fatally stabbed near entrance to apartment building; suspect arrested

Saitama City police officers gather Tuesday morning at the area where a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death on Monday night in Sakura Ward.

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old girl at the entrance to her apartment building on Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 8 p.m. at the building in Sakura Ward, about 2 km west of JR Minamiyono Station, NHK reported.

Police received a call from someone at the apartment building saying that a young girl had been beaten and stabbed near the first-floor entrance. The victim was identified as Reina Tegara, who was a high school student. She was taken to hospital, but confirmed dead about an hour later.

The suspect turned himself in at a koban (police box) one kilometer away at 8:30 p.m. Police said there was blood on his clothes and that both his hands were bleeding. Police said they don't yet know whether he and the victim knew each other.

