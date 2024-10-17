 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elderly man with hands and feet tied found dead in Yokohama home

4 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama are investigating the death of a 75-year-old man whose body was found in his home on Wednesday.

Police said the man, Kanji Goto, had bruises all over his body and his hands and feet were tied, NHK reported. His body was found after a neighbor called 110 at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the window next to the front door had been broken since Tuesday.

Police said the front door was unlocked and the bay window was broken large enough for a person to pass through.

There were also multiple footprints found inside the house, and some of the dressers and other items showed signs of having been opened and ransacked, police said.

Kanagawa Prefectural Police are investigating whether there is a connection with this case and a home break-in that occurred on the same day in Shirai City, Chiba Prefecture, as the modus operandi is similar.

Police believe there is a gang of thieves recruited via mobile phone apps responsible for a series of robbery and assault cases during home invasions in the Kanto region and surrounding areas over the past three months.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

These are the signs of a society in decline.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

They went too far with this old man. Not professionals?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oh no not again. Police need a dedicated team to find these scumbags that arrange this online.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Looks like another "yami baito" incident, sadly successful this time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo