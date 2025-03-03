 Japan Today
crime

Female police officer arrested for assaulting mother after argument over cleaning house

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 20-year-old female police officer on suspicion of assaulting her 54-year-old mother.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Saturday at their house in Minami Ward. 

Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that Fumika Fujiwara, who is assigned to the Toyohira Police Station's Community Affairs Division, is accused of grabbing her mother Masako by the neck, causing abrasions.  

Fujiwara was off duty at the time. Her mother, who called 110, was not seriously injured. Police said the two had been arguing over cleaning the house. 

In spring last year, the mother consulted police about trouble she was having with her daughter, and that the police had given both mother and daughter guidance on multiple occasions since then.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

