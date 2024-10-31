Mother arrested over murder of 5-year-old daughter, attempted murder of 11-year-old son

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 5-year-old daughter and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son at their home on Wednesday.
According to police, at around 8:30 p.m., the woman’s husband came home from work and found the two children collapsed, NTV reported. He called 110 and said his wife had killed their two children.
When police arrived, they found the boy, a fifth-grader in elementary school, collapsed in a room on the second floor, and his sister collapsed in another room on the same floor.
The two were taken to a hospital, but the girl was confirmed dead just after 10 p.m. The boy is in a critical condition.
Police said the mother, Ai Kamiju, has admitted to the allegation but has so far given no motive.
Police said she attempted to kill her son by strangling him in some way, and killed her daughter by drowning her in the bathtub.
The house, in Kohaku Ward, is home to six people, including the parents, both in their 40s, and the grandparents, both in their 70s.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
Yohan
This woman belongs to a secure mental ward, a mother doing something like that cannot be a normal person, something is wrong within her brain.
DanteKH
How can a mother even harm their own children is beyond my understanding.
I also have kids, and I love them more that I could ever love or care for myself. I could die for them in an instant, without even an hesitation or 2nd thought.
What this monster did deservers capital punishment in my opinion. The moment she hurt her own flesh and blood, she completelly lost of of her humanity and human rights no longer should apply to her.
Outrageous.
Michael Corleone
let's hope he pulls through
piskian
It's easy to judge her with this meagre information.
I could never condone such an act,but who are we to know what was going on in such a household?