 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother arrested over murder of 5-year-old daughter, attempted murder of 11-year-old son

3 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 5-year-old daughter and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son at their home on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m., the woman’s husband came home from work and found the two children collapsed, NTV reported. He called 110 and said his wife had killed their two children.

When police arrived, they found the boy, a fifth-grader in elementary school, collapsed in a room on the second floor, and his sister collapsed in another room on the same floor.

The two were taken to a hospital, but the girl was confirmed dead just after 10 p.m. The boy is in a critical condition.

Police said the mother, Ai Kamiju, has admitted to the allegation but has so far given no motive.

Police said she attempted to kill her son by strangling him in some way, and killed her daughter by drowning her in the bathtub.

The house, in Kohaku Ward, is home to six people, including the parents, both in their 40s, and the grandparents, both in their 70s.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

This woman belongs to a secure mental ward, a mother doing something like that cannot be a normal person, something is wrong within her brain.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

How can a mother even harm their own children is beyond my understanding.

I also have kids, and I love them more that I could ever love or care for myself. I could die for them in an instant, without even an hesitation or 2nd thought.

What this monster did deservers capital punishment in my opinion. The moment she hurt her own flesh and blood, she completelly lost of of her humanity and human rights no longer should apply to her.

Outrageous.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

the boy is in a critical condition...

let's hope he pulls through

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's easy to judge her with this meagre information.

I could never condone such an act,but who are we to know what was going on in such a household?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel