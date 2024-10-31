Manager nabbed for alleged voyeurism at Uniqlo fitting rooms in Tokyo

A manager at a Uniqlo shop in Tokyo has been arrested for allegedly secretly taking photos of eight female customers as they were changing in fitting rooms earlier this year, police said Thursday.

Kohei Takahashi, 35, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted to the allegations, with the police quoting him as saying, "I could not resist the urge to look at women's underwear."

Takahashi allegedly used a smartphone to secretly take pictures of the women from under doors and curtains in July and August at the Uniqlo shop in Toshima Ward, the police said.

Secret videos he allegedly made at the shop have also been found, according to the police.

His arrest came after the police were investigating him for a separate incident in which he was suspected of taking an upskirt photo of a female high school student on a train on Tokyo's JR Yamanote loop line in August, they said.

