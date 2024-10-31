 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Manager nabbed for alleged voyeurism at Uniqlo fitting rooms in Tokyo

TOKYO

A manager at a Uniqlo shop in Tokyo has been arrested for allegedly secretly taking photos of eight female customers as they were changing in fitting rooms earlier this year, police said Thursday.

Kohei Takahashi, 35, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted to the allegations, with the police quoting him as saying, "I could not resist the urge to look at women's underwear."

Takahashi allegedly used a smartphone to secretly take pictures of the women from under doors and curtains in July and August at the Uniqlo shop in Toshima Ward, the police said.

Secret videos he allegedly made at the shop have also been found, according to the police.

His arrest came after the police were investigating him for a separate incident in which he was suspected of taking an upskirt photo of a female high school student on a train on Tokyo's JR Yamanote loop line in August, they said.

What an idiot, if he wants to see women changing their clothes he can look at pictures and download movies as much as he likes for free from the internet. Ruining his future, for what?

This type of crime is very common in all Western nations.

Hopefully Takahashi is jailed - and is banned from ever working in any environment with females.

Throwing his life and career away over underwear.

Not common in Western countries.

Highly prevalent here.

