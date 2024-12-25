Woman arrested on suspicion of strangling her 79-year-old mother to death

Police in Toyokawa City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 79-year-old mother, with whom she lived.

Police said Hiromi Hattori is accused of strangling her mother Setsuko to death with her hands on Dec 22, NTV reported.

On Dec 23, Setsuko, who suffered a leg disability, was supposed to use a taxi to go out, but Hattori canceled the taxi.

Staff from a nursing care support organization visited her home on Tuesday and found her slumped over a kotatsu, and called 119. She was declared dead at the scene.

Hattori was home at the time. Police said she has admitted to killing her mother but has so far given no motive.

