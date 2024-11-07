34 fall ill on flights from Guam to Japan; food poisoning suspected

A total of 34 passengers on two flights carrying a group of high school students from Guam to Japan fell ill with symptoms of suspected food poisoning, local emergency service officials said Friday.

According to the Narita airport office and the authorities from Chiba Prefecture, 16 were on Japan Airlines Flight 942 and 18 were on United Airlines Flight 873, which both landed at Narita airport Thursday night.

Among the passengers affected by symptoms such as vomiting, 14 needed to be taken to hospital after landing.

Some passengers reported feeling sick before boarding the flight, and Japan Airlines told airport officials it did not believe inflight meals to be the cause.

