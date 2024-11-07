 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

34 fall ill on flights from Guam to Japan; food poisoning suspected

2 Comments
CHIBA

A total of 34 passengers on two flights carrying a group of high school students from Guam to Japan fell ill with symptoms of suspected food poisoning, local emergency service officials said Friday.

According to the Narita airport office and the authorities from Chiba Prefecture, 16 were on Japan Airlines Flight 942 and 18 were on United Airlines Flight 873, which both landed at Narita airport Thursday night.

Among the passengers affected by symptoms such as vomiting, 14 needed to be taken to hospital after landing.

Some passengers reported feeling sick before boarding the flight, and Japan Airlines told airport officials it did not believe inflight meals to be the cause.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

If this was a zombie movie type, 28 day later... we are doomed

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

were they at the same accommodation before boarding the (different) flights?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

thats a shame. Hope those poor kids are OK

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Train Apps In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo