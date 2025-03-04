China tells Japan not to disrupt Taiwan Strait peace after ship passage

China on Monday urged Japan not to disrupt peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait following revelations over the weekend that a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer sailed through the area in February.

"We firmly oppose any country's act of provocation under the pretext of freedom of navigation that threatens China's sovereignty and security," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a press conference, demanding that Tokyo "act prudently on the Taiwan question."

In a challenge to China's military assertiveness in the area, the destroyer Akizuki navigated the waterway between China and Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by Beijing, after taking part in a joint drill on Feb. 5 with U.S., Australian and Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, a Japanese government source said.

The vessel's passage through the strait came after MSDF destroyer Sazanami sailed in the narrow sea channel along with Australian and New Zealand vessels in September, the first known such navigation by a Japanese defense ship.

