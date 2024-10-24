Japan COVID deaths 14 times that of flu after guidelines lifted

More than 30,000 people in Japan died of COVID-19 in the first year after most coronavirus-related guidelines were lifted in May 2023, a figure over 14 times higher than deaths caused by influenza during the same period, government data showed Thursday.

Coronavirus infections led to 32,576 deaths during the 12 months, with those aged 65 or older accounting for 97 percent of the total, while the number of influenza fatalities reached 2,244, according to the health ministry's vital statistics.

After the virus was downgraded to the same legal status as influenza on May 8 last year, the government removed guidelines, including the seven-day quarantine period for those who tested positive, to facilitate the normalization of social and economic activities.

"Each of us has to think about how we can lessen the number of victims in Japan as we face an aging society," said Hitoshi Oshitani, a virology professor at Tohoku University.

The government discontinued financial support for coronavirus treatment and prevention on April 1.

The coronavirus continues to mutate, forming new variants that remain highly contagious and spread rapidly. In 2022, 47,638 people died after contracting the virus, as the Omicron strain became prevalent. The death toll dropped to 38,086 in 2023, aided by the effects of vaccination and natural immunity, according to the data.

"In order to reduce the number of deaths while continuing social economic activities, the government should provide financial aid for the elderly to take tests and receive vaccines," Oshitani said.

Fatalities for the January-April period of 2024 were compiled from preliminary data.

