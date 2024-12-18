 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Rocket
In this photo provided by the Space Port Kii Regional Council, Space One's Kairos rocket is launched from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto town, western Japan Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (Space Port Kii Regional Council via AP)
national

Japanese space startup aborts 2nd satellite launch attempt minutes after liftoff

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A Japanese space startup said its second attempt to launch a rocket carrying satellites into orbit had been aborted minutes after liftoff Wednesday, nine months after the company's first launch attempt ended in an explosion.

Space One's Kairos No. 2 rocket lifted off from a site in the mountainous prefecture of Wakayama in central Japan.

The company said it had aborted the flight after concluding that it was unlikely to complete its mission.

Space One aims to be Japan’s first company to put a satellite into orbit, hoping to boost to Japan’s lagging space industry with a small rocket for an affordable space transport business.

Wednesday's flight, postponed from Saturday due to strong winds, came nine months after a failed debut flight in March, when the rocket was intentionally exploded five seconds after takeoff. The flight was carrying a government satellite that was intended to monitor North Korea’s missile launches and other military activities.

Space One said it had fixed the cause of the debut flight failure, which stemmed from a miscalculation of the rocket’s first-stage propulsion.

Japan hopes the company can pave a way for a domestic space industry that competes with the United States.

Tokyo-based Space One was set up in 2018 with investments from major Japanese companies, including Canon Electronics, IHI, Shimizu and major banks, to commercialize space delivery services at lower costs and regular flights as many as 20 times a year, compared to six currently planned by the government-led space program.

Japan’s space development programs are led by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, and industry leaders such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and IHI, as they develop two main flagship rockets, the large H3 rocket and the much smaller Epsilon, to cater to the growing satellite transport business.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

0 Comments
Login to comment

"OK, who forgot to send the fax announcing liftoff?"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Traveling

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Ski Resorts Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel