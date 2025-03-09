Job-hunting students continue to face sexual harassment in Japan

Students interviewing for graduate jobs in Japan continue to be sexually harassed by recruiters, highlighting a failure of attempts to eradicate the problem and the power imbalance that endures despite companies' desperation to fill roles amid the country's labor shortage.

Although many companies have implemented measures to stop harassment, the Japan Harassment Association said it has continued to receive various complaints, with a majority coming from female university students.

In a 2024 study conducted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, one in three students who have engaged in job hunting or an internship said they experienced sexual harassment.

The government is planning to submit a bill to amend the equal employment opportunity law during the ongoing ordinary Diet session to require companies to take measures to prevent harassment of students and establish a way for victims to lodge complaints.

"Meetings between students and alumni employees have increased as companies seek opportunities to meet students amid intense competition for talent," an official from a university in Tokyo said. "Students can be targeted due to their vulnerable position."

Multiple cases of sexual harassment during job hunting came to light in 2019, leading to some companies banning nighttime meetings and prohibiting employees from exchanging personal contact details with students.

In January, a male employee of technology firm NEC Corp was arrested for allegedly raping a female university student and later fired. Although he was not prosecuted, the company has since set up a consultation desk and requires meetings between staff and students to be reported beforehand to superiors and human resources.

Some universities have also set up guidelines to prevent harassment cases. Rikkyo University has outlined specific situations to be wary of, while Takushoku University advises meeting alumni from respective companies only at their company's offices or on campus.

Kaname Murasaki, the head of the Japan Harassment Association, advises students not to reply immediately to "suspicious invitations or questions," while calling on companies to not look unfavorably on job seekers who report harassment.

© KYODO