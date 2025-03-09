 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows a job fair in Chiba on March 1. Image: KYODO
national

Job-hunting students continue to face sexual harassment in Japan

2 Comments
TOKYO

Students interviewing for graduate jobs in Japan continue to be sexually harassed by recruiters, highlighting a failure of attempts to eradicate the problem and the power imbalance that endures despite companies' desperation to fill roles amid the country's labor shortage.

Although many companies have implemented measures to stop harassment, the Japan Harassment Association said it has continued to receive various complaints, with a majority coming from female university students.

In a 2024 study conducted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, one in three students who have engaged in job hunting or an internship said they experienced sexual harassment.

The government is planning to submit a bill to amend the equal employment opportunity law during the ongoing ordinary Diet session to require companies to take measures to prevent harassment of students and establish a way for victims to lodge complaints.

"Meetings between students and alumni employees have increased as companies seek opportunities to meet students amid intense competition for talent," an official from a university in Tokyo said. "Students can be targeted due to their vulnerable position."

Multiple cases of sexual harassment during job hunting came to light in 2019, leading to some companies banning nighttime meetings and prohibiting employees from exchanging personal contact details with students.

In January, a male employee of technology firm NEC Corp was arrested for allegedly raping a female university student and later fired. Although he was not prosecuted, the company has since set up a consultation desk and requires meetings between staff and students to be reported beforehand to superiors and human resources.

Some universities have also set up guidelines to prevent harassment cases. Rikkyo University has outlined specific situations to be wary of, while Takushoku University advises meeting alumni from respective companies only at their company's offices or on campus.

Kaname Murasaki, the head of the Japan Harassment Association, advises students not to reply immediately to "suspicious invitations or questions," while calling on companies to not look unfavorably on job seekers who report harassment.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

I dedicate this article to the commenters who were claiming Japan was the best country in the world for women a few weeks ago. This one's for you dudes!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

a male employee of technology firm NEC Corp was arrested for allegedly raping a female university student and later fired. Although he was not prosecuted,...

How the he.. do you expect anything to change if this is what happens when someone is raped!

Sorry but when you have a country run by oyajis who still think that women are not equal to men, nothing will ever change. Change needs to start at the top... but we all know that that will not happen anytime soon. Especially with the current state of the world.

Japan is great in many things but equality, especially for women, is not one of them.

S

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How Safe is Tokyo for Women & Families?

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Kitaasaba Nissai Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel