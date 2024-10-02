 Japan Today
Photo shows a crater from an explosion on a taxiway at Miyazaki Airport in Miyazaki Prefecture on Wednesday. Image: KYODO
national

Runway closed at southwest Japan airport after explosion on taxiway

3 Comments
MIYAZAKI

The runway at Miyazaki Airport in southwest Japan was closed Wednesday after an explosion on a taxiway, although no injuries were reported, authorities said.

With unexploded U.S. bombs from World War II often discovered at the airport, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force sent an explosive ordnance disposal unit to investigate.

The runway closure, which led to the suspension of all flights to and from the airport from around 9 a.m., is expected to continue through Wednesday evening, according to airport authorities.

The transport ministry said its officials found a hole with a diameter of 7 meters and a depth of 1 m on a taxiway.

Local firefighters said they received a report at around 8:10 a.m. that an explosion was heard. Police instructed airport personnel to evacuate the area.

Long lines formed at airline counters in the airport's lobby following the incident.

The facility is some five kilometers from central Miyazaki, the capital of Miyazaki Prefecture, and serves domestic routes, including those to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport and Osaka airport, as well as international routes.

It is also a pilot training base for the Civil Aviation College.

Wow, those Iranian missiles have some range.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Wow, those Iranian missiles have some range.

Not funny, not even a little.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

This is a daily event in Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Afghanistan, and Gaza. a reminder of how ugly our world was and still is.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Are bombs really discovered ‘often’ at the airport?

Miyazaki airport is not the place to be…

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

