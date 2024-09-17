 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

S Korea and Japan say N Korea test-fired ballistic missiles in latest military display

2 Comments
By KIM TONG-HYUNG and MARI YAMAGUCHI
SEOUL/TOKYO

North Korea on Wednesday test-fired multiple ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington and neighbors escalate.

The launches come days after North Korea offered a rare view into a secretive facility built to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs as leader Kim Jong Un called for a rapid expansion of his nuclear weapons program.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected North Korea firing multiple short-range ballistic missiles from north of its capital, Pyongyang, and said the weapons flew eastward. The joint chiefs said it was closely communicating with the United States and Japan over the launches but didn’t immediately provide more details.

Japan’s defense ministry said it detected at least two launches but didn’t immediately say what types of missiles they were and how far they flew.

Japan’s coast guard said the missiles were believed to have already fallen into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan and urged vessels to watch out for falling objects. Japan’s NHK television said the missiles were believed to have landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The launches followed a previous round of ballistic tests last week as Kim vowed to have his nuclear force fully ready for battle with its rivals.

The North said the launches on Sept. 12 involved its “super-large” 600mm multiple rocket launchers, which it describes as capable of delivering tactical nuclear warheads. Experts say North Korea’s large-sized artillery rockets blur the boundary between artillery systems and ballistic missiles because they can create their own thrust and are guided during delivery.

Since 2022, North Korea has ramped up its weapons testing activities to expand and modernize its arsenal of nuclear missiles targeting the U.S. and South Korea. Analysts say North Korea could conduct a nuclear test explosion or long-range missile test ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November with the intent of influencing the outcome and increasing its leverage in future dealings with the new U.S. administration.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Well, North Korea certainly is a damn good excuse for Pacific countries to arm themselves, regardless of how much China's protests against it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What did North Korea say they launched? The Japanese military, historically, hasn't been very trustworthy. South Korea and Japan just have to learn that North Korea exists and has a right to test weapons. Certainly. no people or animals were harmed in the testing of the weapons. That is, if they were indeed weapons...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Is There a Rice Shortage in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog