Ishiba says disagreements remain with U.S. on tariffs; Trump calls Japan 'tough'

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his country has not reached a comprehensive tariff agreement with the United States as some disagreements persist between the two nations.

Ishiba, talking to reporters after the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Canada on Tuesday, emphasised the importance of securing a trade deal that benefits both countries while safeguarding Japan's national interests.

Ishiba, who was at his first G7 summit as prime minister, held tariff talks U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, but the meeting ended without an agreement to lower or eliminate the 25% tariff Trump has imposed on Japanese auto imports.

Ishiba said U.S. tariff measures were impacting the earnings of many Japanese companies, including those in the automobile sector, while causing a significant impact on the global economy.

"Both Japan and the United States have continued sincere discussions, exploring the possibility of an agreement until the last moment," he said. But Ishiba added there still remain points of disagreement between the two sides.

Trump on Tuesday said Japan was being "tough" in trade talks. But he also said there was a chance of a trade deal between Washington and Japan.

"They're tough, the Japanese are tough, but ultimately you have to understand we're just going to send a letter saying 'this is what you're going to pay, otherwise you don't have to do business with us'. But there's a chance," he said.

Ishiba's news conference in Calgary, Canada was held following a gathering of G7 leaders at the nearby Kananaskis mountain resort in the Canadian Rockies.

Ishiba also met other leaders for bilateral talks including his first meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The Japanese leader also discussed security relations with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung before heading back to Tokyo.

The summit ended without a joint statement of support from the group for Ukraine after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and left the event a day early to address the Israel-Iran conflict.

On the Middle East, Ishiba said he had told G7 leaders that Iran's nuclear development was "never tolerable" while stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts through dialogue.

Ishiba will participate in the NATO Summit in the Netherlands next week, he added.

