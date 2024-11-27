 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Police Taser Verdict
Senior Constable Kristian White arrives at the New South Wales Supreme Court, in Sydney, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP)
world

Australian police officer who tasered 95-year-old woman, causing her death, guilty of manslaughter

0 Comments
SYDNEY

A police officer in Australia who shocked a 95-year-old nursing home resident with a Taser was found guilty of her manslaughter on Wednesday.

A jury found Sen Const Kristian James Samuel White guilty in the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney after 20 hours of deliberation. Clare Nowland, a great-grandmother who had dementia and used a walker, was refusing to put down the steak knife she was holding when White discharged his Taser at her in May 2023.

Nowland, a resident of Yallambee Lodge, a nursing home in the town of Cooma , fell backwards after White shocked her. She hit her head and died a week later in hospital.

The extraordinary case prompted a high-level internal investigation by state police in New South Wales. It also provoked debate about how officers in the state use Tasers, a device that incapacitates using electricity.

Police said at the time of her death that Nowland received her fatal injuries from striking her head on the floor, rather than directly from the device's debilitating electric shock.

In video footage played during the Supreme Court trial, 34-year-old White was heard saying “nah, bugger it” before discharging his weapon, after the officers told Nowland 21 times to put the knife down. White told the jury he had been taught that any person wielding a knife was dangerous, the Guardian reported.

But after an eight-day trial, the jury rejected arguments by White's lawyers that his use of the Taser was a proportionate response to the threat posed by Nowland.

The prosecutor argued that White's use of the Taser was was “utterly unnecessary and obviously excessive," local news outlets said.

The charge of manslaughter carries a possible prison term of up to 25 years in jail in New South Wales. White is on bail.

Nowland was survived by eight children, 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren, the Australia's ABC reported.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog