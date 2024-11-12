 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suspected hit-and-run attack leaves several wounded, in Zhuhai
Emergency personnel work near the site of a suspected hit-and-run attack, which left several wounded, outside a sports centre, in Zhuhai, China, November 11, 2024, in this still image taken from a social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Social Media
world

Chinese police detain man after hit-and-run attack leaves several wounded

0 Comments
BEIJING

Police in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai have arrested a 62-year-old man after a suspected hit-and-run attack at a sports center that resulted in multiple casualties.

A video of the scene following the attack on Monday evening, verified by Reuters, showed at least 20 people lying on the road. Cries of "terrorist" could be heard as ambulances arrived to take the injured to hospital.

The police, in a report, said they had taken a man surnamed Fan into custody for allegedly driving a small car into pedestrians outside the sports centre at 1948 before driving away. The police did not provide a motive.

Violent crime is rare in China due to tight security and strict gun laws. However, a rise in reports of knife attacks in large cities has drawn public attention to safety in public spaces.

In October, a knife attack in Beijing left five people wounded outside one of the city's top primary schools. A month earlier, a Japanese student was fatally stabbed outside his school in Shenzhen.

Zhuhai is hosting China's biggest annual air show this week where a new stealth jet fighter will be on display for the first time.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog