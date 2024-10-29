Senior U.S. diplomat arrives in Taiwan as officials downplay Trump comments

A senior U.S. diplomat who helps manage ties with Taiwan has arrived in Taipei, the de facto U.S. embassy said on Tuesday, as Taiwanese officials sought to downplay Donald Trump's latest attacks of the island's crucial chip industry and defense needs.
The United States is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.
The American Institute in Taiwan, which manages the unofficial relationship, said its Washington Office Managing Director Ingrid Larson was visiting Taiwan for meetings from Oct 28 to Nov 1.
The trip is "part of the United States' strong commitment to Taiwan and to advance growing U.S.-Taiwan partnership", it said in a brief statement.
"While in Taiwan, she will discuss continued U.S.-Taiwan collaboration on issues of mutual interest such as regional security, mutually beneficial trade and investment, and people-to-people, educational, and cultural ties."
Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in the Nov 5 U.S. presidential election, has unnerved democratically governed Taiwan by saying both in July and again over the weekend that Taiwan should pay the United States for its defense and that it had taken American semiconductor business.
"Taiwan, they stole our chip business. They want us to protect and they want protection, they don't pay us money for the protection," Trump told "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast over the weekend.
American Depositary Receipts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contact chipmaker and major supplier to companies like Nvidia, closed down 4.3% on Monday, while on Tuesday its Taipei-listed shares were down more than 2% after Trump's comments.
Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai, asked on Tuesday about Trump's latest comments, struck a diplomatic tone, saying Taiwan-U.S. ties are based on being like-minded democratic allies.
"I also believe that the major U.S. political parties have an absolutely high degree of consensus on the understanding of the U.S.-Taiwan relationship" he said.
Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei told reporters he respected the remarks of "international friends".
"U.S. relations with Taiwan have developed steadily over time, and both parties share the same attitude toward Taiwan," Kuo said.
Taiwan does not have a formal defence treaty with the United States but it has billions of dollars of weapons on order and has repeatedly said it is committed to spending more on its military.
Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.
Taiwan received strong backing from Trump's 2017-2021 administration, including arms sales, which have continued under the government of U.S. President Joe Biden.
Trump spoke to then-Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016 shortly after he won the election, prompting anger in Beijing, as the United States does not officially recognize Taiwan's government, and glee in Taipei.
But with China's stepped up military activities around Taiwan, including a new round of war games earlier this month, Taipei is nervously watching what a new Trump administration would mean, especially given the tightness of opinion polls.
In the run up to the election over the past three months, two former senior Trump administration officials visited Taiwan - Kelly Craft and Nikki Haley who both served as his ambassadors to the United Nations.
"Trump is going to expect some things from our friends and allies across the world, particularly friends like Taiwan who are under threat. He will expect you to carry your weight as a security partner," Craft told a security forum in Taipei last month.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
lincolnman
Let's see....
Trump has a long-term business relationship with China and the CCP making all of his Trump Collection clothing line in Chinese sweatshop factories...also had a secret Chinese bank account...and we can't forget Ivanka's 18 Chinese-granted trademarks...
And Elon Musk builds Teslas in China that he then sells in North America...
Yep, easy to see why Trump is throwing Taiwan under the Chinese-made bus...
Joe
Not only is he a simplistic ignorant moron, he WILL sell Taiwan down the river for a pack of cigarettes because he is in the thrall (and possibly compromised by) fascist thugs.
konjo4u
Soldiers paid dues many years before. We honor them now.
isabelle
Surprise, surprise - Trump has no idea what he's talking about. Sadly, neither he nor his supporters care.
The US has provided no commitment to defend Taiwan, and there's no formal treaty, so no it shouldn't.
No, it didn't. It provided an outsourcing model that was eagerly taken up by American (and other) companies, and actually helped -- and continues to help -- the US chip industry industry develop, by making what the US needs.
...
https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2024/07/22/2003821138
Since then, the Taiwan-US technology relationship has been one of symbiosis and codependence. In the 1990s, when fledgling US chip designers could not find a local factory to make their products, TSMC and UMC were on hand to help. Qualcomm Inc, Nvidia Corp and Xilinx Inc, giants of the US semiconductor industry, would not exist today if not for the Taiwanese.
In the past 20 years, as US firms dropped the ball on technological advancement and capacity expansion, Taiwanese companies have put up the money to research and develop new processes and bet more than US$250 billion on the factories needed to churn out US-designed chips.
...
Trump would be a disaster for the US, Asia, and everywhere else.
Blacklabel
Trump again.
everything, anything, Trump.
it really sounds like the entire world revolves around what he says. Even on a podcast, while not in office.
he must be really significant. Is it expected he will attain time type of world leader position soon?
Blacklabel
it’s been so long since you could complain about this! Can’t imagine how happy you must feel to have gotten a chance to repeat it all, again.
the neckties! He’s a multi billionaire cause of 20 year ago neckties from Macy’s!
what’s that website you used to post every day? We all miss that.
geronimo2006
The message is very clear. Taiwan and Ukraine are toast if Trump gets in.