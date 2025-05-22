Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting

Two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, and a suspect is in custody, according to officials and media reports.
A man and a woman were shot and killed in the area of 3rd and F streets in Northwest which is near the museum, an FBI field office and the U.S. attorney's office, according to the reports.
Washington police chief Pamela Smith said a single suspect who was seen pacing outside the museum before the event was in custody. The suspect chanted "Free Palestine, Free Palestine," in custody, she said.
Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Washington, said two of its staff members were shot "at close range" while attending a Jewish event at the museum.
The Israeli embassy did not immediately respond to questions about the shooter, the victims or the motive for the attack.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed two Israeli embassy staff members were killed.
"We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share," Noem wrote in a post on X. "We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."
FBI Director Kash Patel said he and his team had been briefed on the shooting.
"While we’re working with [Metropolitan Police Department] to respond and learn more, in the immediate, please pray for the victims and their families," he wrote on X.
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting "a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism."
"Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line," Danon said in a post on X. "We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act."
Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro were at the scene of the shooting.
The Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment, saying a press conference would be held shortly.
Wasabi
What will trump reaction be?
HopeSpringsEternal
DC is a seriously dangerous town, Trump's working fast to restore law and order, but it'll take some time. RIP
Mr Kipling
Not good but hardly surprising.
"a depraved act" Without a doubt.. But more likely of anti genocide not "anti-Semitic terrorism."
HopeSpringsEternal
DC, along with Memphis, Chicago, etc. have incredibly high murder rates on a per capital basis, making these cities as dangerous as some of the very worst countries.
Nobody surprised when killing occur in DC or other crime ridden US inner cities. It's normal and gotten much worse in recent years, huge double digit % increases in 2024. Trump promised law and order, needs to deliver!
Big issue remains the 'sanctuary' city fight across the US, but that's not a DC issue. Stop and Frisk needs to become standard policy, take the weapons away.
HopeSpringsEternal
Hard to speculate about motive, but most US inner city killings, either robberies gone 'bad' or gang 'turf' wars