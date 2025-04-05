 Japan Today
crime

‘Running man’ who exposed himself after chasing women arrested

OSAKA

Police in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of public indecency for exposing his lower body on the street after he ran after women returning home from train stations late at night.

Police said Takaya Taniguchi was known to them as the "running man waiting for the last train" for his habit of chasing women who were returning home late at night, Sankei Shimbun reported. He pretended to be running, and when he passed a woman on a deserted street, he exposed his lower body.

Police said he started running and exposing himself last July and continued until late March when he was arrested after being identified from street security camera footage.

Police quoted Taniguchi as saying, “I exposed myself to women about 10 times. It gradually escalated as a way to relieve stress."


