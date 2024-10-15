3-year-old girl riding kickboard in critical condition after being hit by car

A 3-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car while she was riding a kickboard in a residential area of ​​Anan City, Tokushima Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. NHK reported that the girl was riding her kickboard on a road near her home with another girl at a T-junction when she was hit by a car turning right.

Police arrested the driver, Tatsuo Tsuji, a 71-year-old fisherman from Minami town, Tokushima Prefecture, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury.

Police said Tuesday the child remained unconscious due to a severe head injury.

At the time of the accident, Tsuji's wife and two grandchildren were in his car.

