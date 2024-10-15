 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3-year-old girl riding kickboard in critical condition after being hit by car

1 Comment
TOKUSHIMA

A 3-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car while she was riding a kickboard in a residential area of ​​Anan City, Tokushima Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. NHK reported that the girl was riding her kickboard on a road near her home with another girl at a T-junction when she was hit by a car turning right.

Police arrested the driver, Tatsuo Tsuji, a 71-year-old fisherman from Minami town, Tokushima Prefecture, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury.

Police said Tuesday the child remained unconscious due to a severe head injury.

At the time of the accident, Tsuji's wife and two grandchildren were in his car.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

And the Mother/Father was where ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A 3 year old should not play on the street unsupervised.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog